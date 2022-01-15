HDFC Bank's Q3FY22 YoY net profit up 18.1%

Mumbai, Jan 15 Lending major HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a year-on-year rise in net profit of 18.1 per cent for the third quarter of FY22.

The bank's net profit increased to Rs 10,342.2 crore during the period under review over the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Besides, the bank's net interest income (income earned less interest expended) for the quarter under review grew by 13 per cent to Rs 18,443.5 crore from Rs 16,317.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The lender's net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased by 12.1 per cent to Rs 26,627 crore from Rs 23,760.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"Advances grew at 16.5 per cent, reaching new heights driven by relationship management, digital offering and breadth of products. Core net interest margin was at 4.1 per cent. New liability relationships added during the quarter remained at an all-time high," HDFC Bank said in a statement.

"This continued focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 123 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement, which positions the bank favourably to capitalise on growth opportunities," it added.

As per Q3FY22 results, provisions and contingencies for the quarter rose Rs 2,994 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions of Rs 1,820.6 crore and general and other provisions of Rs 1,173.4 crore) as against total provisions of Rs 3,414.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"Total provisions for the current quarter included contingent provisions of approximately Rs 900 crore," it said.

"The total credit cost ratio was at 0.94 per cent, as compared to 1.30 per cent for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and 1.25 per cent for the quarter ending December 31, 2020," it added.

