"He asked, we agreed": US PrezTrump confirms Oval Office meeting with NYC mayor-elect Mamdani

Washington [US], November 20 : US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran "Kwame" Mamdani, is scheduled to meet him at the Oval Office on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!"

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115579432475646132

The announcement follows months of sharp public exchanges between the two.

According to The New York Times, Mamdani's team recently reached out to the White House to seek a meeting focused on New York's affordability crisis, signalling a shift in tone after their confrontational campaign season.

During his campaign, Mamdani had described Trump as a threat to democracy and said he alone had the "backbone" to challenge him.

Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly called him a "100 per cent communist lunatic" and endorsed his opponent, Andrew M Cuomo.

Despite their differences, Mamdani has said he is ready to meet the president to discuss the city's affordability crisis, as reported by The New York Times.

He has argued that rising living costs, including rent and groceries, are driving residents out of the city. Speaking at a Bronx food pantry, he said that although Trump's pledges to lower prices resonated with voters, "we are seeing his actions and that of his administration in Washington leading to the exact opposite effect for New Yorkers."

When asked what he planned to convey to Trump, Mamdani said, "I'm here to work for the benefit of everyone that calls this city home, and wherever there is a possibility for working together towards that end, I'm ready, and if it's to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight it."

In an earlier interview, he said maintaining a functional relationship with the White House would be "critical to the success of the city" and that he intended to be "proactive" as he prepares to take office on 1 January.

The New York Times reported that the meeting comes at a tense moment, as city officials brace for potential clashes with the federal government after Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops and explored using a Staten Island Coast Guard facility to detain immigrants.

Trump has also withheld billions in federal funding and suggested he could withhold additional aid.

As the meeting approaches, Mamdani has maintained that while he is open to cooperation, he will oppose any policies he believes will harm New Yorkers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor