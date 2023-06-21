"He loved album cover and song...": Falguni Shah after meeting PM Modi

New York [US], June 21 : Expressing delight after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah said on Wednesday he loved the album cover and her new song 'Abundance in Millets'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah a.k.a Falu, and her family in New York on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Falguni Shah said, "It was so nice to see him (PM Modi), we have worked together for six months. He loved the album cover and the song. He said let's hope a lot of people benefit from the song and the cause is taken care of".

The Prime Minister also unveiled the album cover of her new song titled 'Abundance in Millets'.

Prime Minister lauded Shah for her song 'Abundance in Millets', which raises awareness regarding healthy and environment-friendly millets. Prime Minister Modi also appreciated her for bringing the people of India and the US together through her music

PM Modi and Shah have collaborated on this special song. The singer's husband, Gaurav Shah, also worked alongside and the song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

The special song is aimed at promoting the benefits of millet and its potential to alleviate world hunger.

Falguni bagged the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on April 4, 2022, saying that, to her surprise, PM Modi also extended his best wishes for winning her first-ever Grammy.

Later, on Wednesday, PM Modi led a special Yoga session on the lawns of UN headquarters in New York City to mark the International Yoga Day.

Later, on Wednesday evening, PM Modi landed in Washington DC where was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor