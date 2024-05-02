"He travelled on diplomatic passport": MEA on Prajwal Revanna

New Delhi [India], May 2 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified that JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna from Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency, who is facing a SIT probe over allegations of sexual abuse neither did seek nor was granted political clearance for his trip to travel abroad.

In a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned that the Ministry did not issue any visa note for the MP to visit any other country, adding that he travelled on a diplomatic passport.

"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany. Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has also not issued any visa note for any other country for the said MP...Yes, he travelled on a diplomatic passport," said the MEA spokesperson.

A political row has erupted over the case pertaining to Prajwal Revanna and his "having left the country" and claims of some opposition parties that he had gone to Germany.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Regarding the potential revocation of an individual's passport, Randhir Jaiswal directed attention to the sections of the Passport Act 1967.

"As regards the possible revocation of the passport of any individual, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. We are not in receipt of any directions from any court in this regard, "said MEA spokesperson

Congress and AIMIM are among the political parties who have claimed that Revanna has gone to Germany. Prajwal Revanna is the MP from Hassan and is re-contesting from the seat as an NDA candidate.

Meanwhile, Hassan MP and Former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) over his alleged involvement in the 'obscene videos' case.

A decision in this regard was taken at the party's core committee meeting on Tuesday. The committee recommended the suspension of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing an SIT probe in connection with an alleged obscene video case.

A day after Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sought time to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the alleged 'obscene video' case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted at the possibility of an arrest of the JD(S) legislator if he fails to appear for questioning.

The Karnataka Home Minister while speaking to the media on Thursday said that a look-out notice has been issued in the case.

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure his return to face the law

