"He will be gone in the upcoming election": Elon Musk on Canada's PM Trudeau's political future

Washington DC [US], November 8 : Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk took a dig at Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and predicted his downfall in the upcoming Canadian federal election, scheduled to take place on or before October 20, 2025.

"He will be gone in the upcoming election," posted Musk on X while reacting to a post that said Germany's "socialist government" had collapsed.

This election will be a significant test for Trudeau, who has been leading the Liberal Party since 2013. Musk's comment likely stems from Trudeau's current minority government status, which makes him more vulnerable to losing power.

The election will see Trudeau's Liberal Party competing against other major parties, including the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, and the New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh. The Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party will also be vying for seats.

Notably, Musk called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "fool" after the collapse of his three-party coalition.

Musk posted in German on X: "Olaf ist ein Narr." The sentence translates to: "Olaf is a fool."

To this, a user said, "Elon Musk we need your help in Canada getting rid of Trudeau".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister on Wednesday, leaving the government teetering on the brink of collapse, reported CNN.

In a televised address, Scholz said he had dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner saying it "was necessary to prevent harm to our country."

The firing came after days of political negotiation between the key members of Germany's ruling "traffic light" coalition government - Scholz of the Social Democratic Party, Lindner of the Free Democratic Party, and Robert Habeck of the Green Party.

Following the announcement, which comes amid fears that an incoming Trump administration could spell bad news for an already ailing German economy, reported CNN.

Trudeau's unpopularity continues to build, as his opponents are gaining traction.

Earlier in the day, after the resounding success of the Republican party and Donald Trump in the US elections, the ripple effects of a new 'conservative government' are also being felt across the border in Canada.

Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire from Peoples Party of Canada Chief Maxime Bernier who attacked Trudeau for his continued support of unchecked immigration.

"With the election of a Republican administration south of the border, Canada needs to cut government spending, cut taxes, cut excessive red tape, get rid of its costly and inefficient climate policy, abolish all its insane DEI programs, stop mass immigration, and create a business climate where workers, entrepreneurs and investors can thrive. Or else we will be hopelessly outcompeted by the US, suffer a major brain drain and loss of investments, and our standard of living will drop like a rock," Bernier said.

The pressure on Trudeau continues to build, especially with his opponents projected to win the 2025 elections.

Moreover, India's ties with Canada have seen sharp deterioration with India repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

The ties between India and Canada took a sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The sharp downturn in ties saw India recalling its High Commissioner from Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

