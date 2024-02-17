Head of Era Tourism Lin Dajun admits he could not compensate

Taipei [Taiwan], February 17 (ANI/CNA): Following the closure of Era Travel, its chairman, Lam Dajun admitted that he could not compensate.

The American and Canadian International Travel Agency (Era Travel) lost a truck on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam during the Spring Festival. Including tourists, the Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transport yesterday ordered the business to be closed for three months.

The Quality Assurance Association today confirmed that it has received a statement from Lam Dajun, the head of Era Tourism, admitting that it cannot be held responsible for compensation.

Lin Dajun's statement pointed out that the American and Canadian International Travel Service was unable to assume liability for compensation and tour responsibility for passengers due to financial difficulties.

The Tourism Department will hold a press conference at 4 pm to explain the relevant follow-up dispute handling and claims settlement practices.

On February 13 and 15 respectively, the Tourism Department assigned inspectors to investigate the company's financial operations and found that the company's financial operations were abnormal.

It owed more than NT USD 10 million in external debts, and the tour group to Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam was not accepted by the local pick-up agency. The rights and interests of tourists have been damaged.

American and Canadian travel agencies have accumulated arrears of tour fees and are in financial difficulties.

They are no longer able to provide contract fulfilment services and have harmed the rights and interests of tourists. Yesterday, they were ordered to suspend operations for three months.

The Travel Industry Quality Assurance Association of the Republic of China has begun accepting complaints from passengers since the 15th, and last night also decided to cancel the membership of American and Canadian International Travel Service.

Era Travel handled a tour group to Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Because the travel agency owed local travel agencies in Vietnam group fees, some local travel agencies refused to accept tourists, which caused disputes and affected 292 tourists. Many tourists had to pay by themselves to continue the trip.

According to the information provided by the Tourism Department yesterday, Age Travel is currently accepting nearly 430 people from tours until April.

Since it has been ordered to close, Age Travel must not only refund all tour fees but also compensate passengers. Paid passengers can also agree with Age Travel, and the tour will be organized by other travel agencies. (ANI/CNA)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor