New York, Feb 9 Barely six weeks after a terrorist attack shook New Orleans, the city is gearing up on Sunday to host the Superbowl, the biggest US sports event, and host President Donald Trump under heavy security.

About 125,000 visitors are expected to converge on the city, still healing from the New Year's Day attack, for the national football championship.

The Superbowl is also a multibillion-dollar business, an entertainment carnival, and national party time.

When the game starts at 6:30 pm (5 am Monday in India), life across the US will slow down to a crawl as at least 123 million Americans gather at parties in homes, bars, and wherever else possible to watch on TV or online the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the Vince Lombard trophy named for a famous coach.

According to the US Census Bureau, last year's Superbowl was "the most watched event in US history," with more than a third of the US population tuning in.

The viewership will match or exceed that number this year at Superbowl LIX – the 59th edition shown with Roman numerals.

On the ground in New Orleans, authorities are gearing up to face threats after being jolted by the January 1 terrorist attack by an Islamic State supporter who drove a vehicle flying its black flag into a celebrating crowd, killing 14 people.

In a threat assessment after the New Year's Day attack, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the Superbowl is "an attractive target" for foreign and domestic terrorists, lone wolves, and those wanting to commit hate crimes.

The security level has been moved up several notches because Trump, the target of two assassination attempts, is attending.

He will be the first president to attend a Superbowl.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana issued emergency orders to create a special security zone around the Caesars Superdome.

National Football League's Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said over 2,700 local, state, and federal law enforcement personnel will enforce security.

Snipers, drones, helicopters, barriers to stop terrorists on vehicles, and fences augment the protection.

The Euperbowl is the championship game of the winners of the National Football League's two divisions, known as the American Football Convention and the National Football Convention.

The game is not to be confused with soccer, which is football to the rest of the world.

Owing its origins to rugby, American football is a rough and tumble sport where hands, legs, shoulders, heads, and hips are freely deployed as the footballers rush towards the goalposts high above the ground, the ball, elongated rather than round, in hand, rather than kicked by the foot.

The Superbowl is also a multibillion-dollar business and an entertainment high spot.

The National Retail Federation expects $18.6 billion to be spent on food for the parties, TVs, furniture, team memorabilia, including uniforms, and other things related to the game.

While the Superbowl had a history of betting, from friendly office pools to Mafia-linked rackets, many states have now legalised sports betting and the American Gaming Association estimates legal bets will be $1.39 billion.

Fox TV, which has the rotating broadcasting right for this year, is charging as much as $8 million for a single spot.

Advertisers produce special commercials for the Superbowl, which make a splash and are meticulously reviewed like movies.

Google and other tech companies, and the pharma multinational Novartis are in this year's lineup, along with the annual staples, beer, pizza, and snack marketers.

The half-time break features entertainment, and this year, it is going to be by the 17 Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar.

Those who performed previously include Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez -- and Janet Jackson, who had a "wardrobe malfunction" exposing her breast on national television.

