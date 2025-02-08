Health post building constructed in Nepal with India's aid

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 8 : A newly constructed health post building in Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula, built under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) with financial assistance from the Government of India, has been inaugurated.

The Earcoat Health Post built with Government of India's financial assistance at project cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 25.36 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was inaugurated jointly on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced.

It was inaugurated by Daljeet Singh Dhami, Chairman, Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of the health post building and other allied facilities. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula," the release states.

Chairman, Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula and other stakeholders appreciated the continued developmental support of the India in upliftment of the people of Nepal.

"The infrastructure created would be useful in providing health care facilities to locals residing in remote areas. By helping improve the delivery of healthcare services, the Health Post Building will also contribute to the overall development of the health sector in the far-western region of Nepal. This project is expected to benefit over 15,000 people," the release added.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of India in bolstering the efforts of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

HICDPs, earlier known as Small Development Projects, were launched on 7th November 2003 through bilateral agreement between Government of Nepal and Government of India regarding India's Grant Assistance for Implementation of Small Development Projects through Nepali entities working at local level. There projects are an innovative and important segment of the Development Partnership with Nepal and are being implemented in the priority sectors of the Government of Nepal for creating infrastructure to enhance the quality of life at the grassroots level for the people of Nepal.

