Healthcare buildings to be built with Indian assistance in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk

Kathmandu, Dec 16 Two health post buildings will be constructed in Indrawati Rural Municipality of central Sindhupalchowk district with Indian grant assistance, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said on Tuesday.

Jhamka Nath Nepal, Chairperson of the Rural Municipality, and Narayan Singh, First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, jointly laid the foundation stones for the construction of health post buildings at Ward No. 3 and Ward No. 6 of the rural municipality, according to a press statement from the Embassy. They are being built with total financial assistance of approximately NPR 40 million. The health posts will have two-storeyed buildings with suitable facilities.

“These projects have been taken up as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), and the rural municipality will be responsible for implementing them,” the statement said.

Projects under the HICDPs are implemented at the grassroots level through local authorities in the priority sectors of the Government of Nepal, including health, education, drinking water, sanitation and drainage, rural electrification, hydropower, embankment and river training, among others.

Earlier known as Small Development Projects, the HICDPs were launched in November 2003 through a bilateral agreement between the Government of Nepal and the Government of India regarding India’s grant assistance for the implementation of Small Development Projects through Nepali entities working at the local level.

These projects are an innovative and important segment of the development partnership with Nepal and are being implemented in the priority sectors of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure that enhances the quality of life of the people of Nepal at the grassroots level.

During the foundation-laying ceremony, Rural Municipality Chairperson Nepal and other stakeholders appreciated the development support being extended by the Indian government. They expressed confidence that the new health infrastructure would help enhance access to health services in the region.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation," the Embassy said. The implementation of HICDPs, it added, reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal to achieve growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

