Healthtech firm Pristyn Care’s revenue up 45% in FY23, losses at Rs 383 cr

New Delhi, Jan 1 Healthcare unicorn Pristyn Care registered a 45 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 453 crore in FY23, as its losses grew at 38.2 per cent to Rs 383 crore in the last fiscal year.

The Tiger Global-backed firm’s operating income grew to Rs 453 crore in FY23 from Rs 313 crore in FY22, according to its financial statements from the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Income from healthcare services accounted for 75 per cent of its total operating revenue to Rs 338 crore. The rest of the income came from the sale of medical health products and advertising services during the previous fiscal year, reports Entrackr.

In December 2021, Pristyn Care raised $96 million in its Series E round, doubling its valuation in seven months to $1.4 billion and becoming a youngest healthtech unicorn. The round was led by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

In March last year, Pristyn Care reportedly sacked employees across departments and impacted employees from sales, tech and product teams. Founded in 2018, Pristyn Care offers advanced secondary care surgeries through its network of hospitals and clinics. The Gurugram-based startup has raised over $177 million to date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor