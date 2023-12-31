"Heartbreaking": Baloch activist on staged encounter of Balaach by the CTD

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : Baloch activist Fazila Baloch has said that it is "heartbreaking" to see the sister of Balaach Baloch getting emotional as she remembers her brother, who fell victim to a "staged encounter" by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Turbat.

She shared a video that showed Balaach Baloch's sister crying as she remembered her brother. In the video, the woman cried, said "You killed my Balaach" and asked "What was my Balaach's crime." The video showed Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch hugging and consoling Baloch's sister as she cried inconsolably for her brother.

While sharing the video on X, Fazila Baloch stated, "Heartbreaking .. "I just saw him, he was in the crowd." Overwhelmed with grief, sister of Balaach Baloch, who fell victim to a staged encounter by the CTD in Turbat, Balochistan couldn't hold back her tears."

https://twitter.com/IFazilaBaloch/status/1741171485622866182?s=20

Notably, the long march started in Turbat after the extra judicial killing of Balach Baloch with other three in a fake encounter of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). The authorities handed over the bodies to the families. However, Balaach's family did not accept the body and took the body to Shaheed Fida Chowk where protests are held, The Friday Times reported.

Balaach's family requested that the city police to accept their FIR. However, the police refused to register the FIR. Then, the protestors increased and they took the protest to different areas of Turbat to let the residents join the protest, The Friday Times reported. However, this protest changed into a long march demanding end to Baloch genocide. Under Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech, the protestors announced a long march against the Baloch genocide.

However, as soon as they reached Islamabad, police personnel launched a crackdown against the protesters and dismantled their camps set up outside the National Press Club. In the crackdown, most of the protesters were arrested by the police, which sparked anger nationwide, The Friday Times reported.

The government defending its move to launch a crackdown, declared it a necessary measure to avoid a "catastrophe.". Furthermore, the police crackdown against Baloch marchers was strongly condemned by human rights organisations, politicians, and analysts, Geo News reported.

On December 29, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has warned that if anything happens to them, the "state" will be responsible. BYC, which is a prominent organiser of the protest march said that the protest against Baloch genocide and enforced disappearances has reached 35 days and the mother and sister of Shaheed Balaach have joined the sit-in camp in Islamabad.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BYC stated, "On the 35th day of the movement against Baloch genocide and enforced disappearances, it continues in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad. The mother and sister of Shaheed Balaach have joined the sit-in camp. Continuously, Islamabad police and the state are harassing peaceful protesters".

"We clarify that if anything happens to the protesters, the state will be responsible. Our sit-in camp will continue until our demands are met," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor