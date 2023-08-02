'Heartbreaking', say Bollywood celebs on demise of art director Nitin Desai

New Delhi, Aug 2 Bollywood celebrities are left in "shock" at the demise of renowned art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai, calling it a "heartbreaking news".

Desaiwas found hanging in a case of suspected suicide at his N.D. Studios here, early on Wednesday, official sources said. He was 57.

Condoling the death ofDesai, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in a social media post: "I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friendNitinDesai's death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio…Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn't do together. Why Nitin, why?"

"Some ofNitin’s films: Salaam Bombay, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Kama Sutra, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Kashmir, Lagaan, Devdas, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Munnabhai MBBS, Swades, Mangal Pandey, Slumdog Millionaire, Jodhaa Akbar..Now you know why he was a legend," added Vivek.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Such a terrible news!! Beyond shocked..pained beyond words..Om Shanti."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of NitinDesai. A brilliantartdirectorand a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Madhur Bhandarkar said: "Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National award-winner ArtDirectorNitinDesai. It's hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #fashion , #jail & #InduSarkar His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members . We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said in a tweet: "Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti."

Parineeti wrote: "Heartbreakingto hear aboutNitinsir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir."

NeilNitin Mukesh said: "Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Suparn Verma said: "A visionary! RIP sir you changed the landscape of production design. #NitinDesai."

Producer Anand Pandit shared: "This is extremely shocking... I'm still not able to believe that #NitinDesai my dear friend is no more amongst us...Rest In Peace My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones."

Among the top-rungartdirectors ofBollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) bornDesaiwas theartdirectorfor major films like 'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', etc.

He has won the National Film Award for BestArtDirection four times, and Filmfare BestArtDirection Award three times. In 2005, he opened his ND Studios in Karjat, near Mumbai, which has since hosted movies like 'Jodha Akbar', 'Traffic Signal' as also Color's reality show 'Big Boss'.

