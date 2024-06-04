"Heartening to see on-ground progress": India in Maldives on Greater Male Connectivity Bridge

Male [Maldives], June 4 : The High Commission of India in Maldives lauded the flagship development partnership project in the Maldives - Greater Male Connectivity Bridge.

The Greater Male Connectivity Project is being implemented with an Indian grant and concessional credit of USD 500 mn. It is funded through a USD 400 million Line of Credit (LoC) and a USD 100 million grant from India. GMCP is a transformational infrastructure project that will stimulate economic growth and improve the ease of living in the Maldives.

"It was heartening to see on-ground progress of the Greater Male' Connectivity Bridge, India's flagship development partnership project in the Maldives," posted India in Maldives on X.

The Maldivian Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Abdulla Muththalib, and the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, visited the Thilamale Bridge site, the Greater Male' Connectivity Bridge, to observe the ongoing work closely.

"Today, the Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Dr Abdulla Muththalib and the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives Munu Mahawar visited to inspect the Thilamale Bridge site along with senior officials of the High Commission, Senior officials of the Ministry and Technical team," the Maldivian Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure said in a post on X.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed by the project consultant and representative of the contractor, AFCONS, one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in India.

"During this visit, the progress and ongoing works were closely observed by the delegation and were briefed by the Project Consultant and Representative of the contractor AFCONS," the post read.

The Indian embassy in the Maldives shared a post on X, expressing joy to see the on-ground progress of the Greater Male Connectivity Bridge.

The 6.74-kilometre-long bridge and causeway link will connect the capital city of Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu, and Thilafushi.

The Greater Male Connectivity Bridge was requested by President Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid during the visit of EAM S Jaishankar in September 2019.

