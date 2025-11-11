"Heartfelt condolences": EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over Delhi blast

New Delhi [India], November 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed condolences over the tragic car blast which took place near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Pray for speedy recovery of the injured.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 10, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Condolences have poured in from several envoys after the blast, which took place in Delhi.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, killing eight people while injuring seven others, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official toldon Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan have expressed their condolences for the loss of lives in the incident.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X.

"Deeply anguished by the blast in Delhi this evening. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Vice-President Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor