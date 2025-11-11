"Hearts are with those affected by terrible explosion": US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on Delhi Blast

Washington DC [US], November 11 : The US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs expressed condolences over the high-intensity blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort that took place on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and many others injured.

In a post on X, it said, "Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Earlier, the US Embassy in India issued a security alert for its citizens living in India.

On its official website, the US Embassy said, "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

In the list of actions to take, the US Embassy said to "Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists."

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

