Heat stress awareness week concluded in Sharjah

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): The Salama Training Center for Preventive Training, in collaboration with the Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), organised the Heat Stress Awareness Week event. This event targeted more than 500 workers in the private sector whose job duties require working under the sun. The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of preventing heat stress, protecting themselves from heat-related illnesses, and how to deal with such conditions if they occur.

The event included a series of awareness sessions and interactive workshops, delivered by trainers and specialized experts from the Salama Training Center. These activities aimed to enhance the culture of occupational health and safety and to encourage workers to follow and adhere to a set of health and physical requirements to protect themselves from heat stress. These requirements include maintaining normal body temperature, drinking sufficient amounts of water to prevent heat stress, and wearing protective gear to shield from direct sunlight.

Engineer Hamid Al Zarouni, CEO-SANED, said, "OrganiSing this event emphasiSes the importance of concerted efforts by all stakeholders and the necessity for employers and workers to implement the legal decisions and regulations enacted by the state regarding the prohibition of work in high-temperature areas. This is based on the law issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which prohibits performing work under direct sunlight and in open areas during the summer. This ensures occupational health and safety requirements at work sites, preventing injuries and protecting workers from heat stress, especially those in the construction and industrial sectors, as they perform their duties during the afternoon hours in the summer months."

Al Zarouni emphasszed, "Through this event, we aim to educate and raise awareness among workers about all aspects of occupational health and safety." He noted that the state has paid significant attention to occupational health and safety issues by formulating comprehensive policies, strategies, and plans to reduce work-related accidents, injuries, and illnesses". (ANI/ WAM)

