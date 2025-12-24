"Heaviest payload launch reflects India's growing technological prowess": Jaishankar on ISRO's LVM3-M6 launch

New Delhi [India], December 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 'Bahubali', describing the mission as a reflection of India's advancing technological strength and emphasis on self-reliance.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Team @isro on the successful launch of LVM3-M6 'Bahubali', placing the 6+ tonnes Bluebird Block-2 communication satellite into Low Earth Orbit."

Underscoring the importance of the achievement, he said, "This launch of the heaviest payload ever from Indian soil reflects India's growing technological prowess," and noted that it also demonstrated the "success of #AatmanirbharBharat under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."

His remarks came after ISRO's LVM3-M6 mission successfully took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday under a commercial arrangement with US-based AST SpaceMobile.

The 43.5-metre-tall LVM3 launch vehicle, fitted with two S200 solid strap-on boosters, lifted off at 8.55 am from the second launch pad following the completion of a 24-hour countdown.

Nearly 15 minutes after liftoff, the BlueBird Block-2 satellite separated from the rocket and was placed into its designated Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of around 520 km, according to ISRO.

ISRO said the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, with a mass of about 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload ever delivered by the LVM3 into Low Earth Orbit, surpassing the earlier benchmark of a 4,400-kg communication satellite launched in November.

The mission is being conducted under a commercial contract between NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial arm, and AST SpaceMobile.

Ahead of the launch, ISRO confirmed that all countdown preparations had been completed, while ISRO Chairman V Narayanan offered prayers at the Tirumala temple.

BlueBird Block-2 is part of a next-generation satellite architecture aimed at providing direct-to-smartphone cellular broadband connectivity across the globe.

It is a component of a Low Earth Orbit constellation designed to support direct-to-mobile services such as 4G and 5G voice and video calls, text messaging, streaming and data transmission.

The satellite carries a 223 square metre phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite deployed into Low Earth Orbit by ISRO.

Detailing the launch vehicle, ISRO earlier stated, "LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)."

"In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, and it is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil," ISRO added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended ISRO, highlighting the mission's significance for India's long-term space ambitions.

"Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful.

"With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships," the Prime Minister said.

He added that the enhanced capability would benefit future generations.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said, "Launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block 2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA, that is AST SpaceMobile... This is our 104th launch from Sriharikota, also the 9th successful mission of the LVM-3 launch vehicle, demonstrating its 100% reliability."

He added, "This is a back-to-back mission of the LVM-3 in just 52 days... This is the heaviest satellite ever lifted from Indian soil using an Indian launcher. This is also the third fully commercial mission of LVM-3 and the vehicle has demonstrated its excellent track record."

AST SpaceMobile said it had earlier launched five satellites, BlueBird 1 to 5, in September 2024, providing coverage across the United States and select other regions.

The company plans additional launches to expand its network through partnerships with more than 50 mobile operators worldwide.

The LVM3-M6 mission represents the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 and its third dedicated commercial mission.

ISRO said the launch vehicle has now achieved eight consecutive successful missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, reaffirming its reliability.

