Heavy rain alert after Tropical disturbance approaches Fiji

Suva, Nov 12 Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy falls in Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups are predicted in Fiji on Sunday night as tropical disturbance TD02F, is approaching towards the Pacific island country.

A strong wind warning is active for various land and coastal areas as well as all Fiji waters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Localised flooding in low-lying regions is expected particularly in areas under heavy rain alerts.

Minor roads, Iris crossings and bridges may be affected causing disruptions to traffic flow. Poor visibility at sea and on land heightens the risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

