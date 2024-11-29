Heavy rain causes flash floods, traffic chaos on highway in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Nov 29 Heavy rainfall caused flash floods along parts of the Tutong Highway in Brunei, leading to traffic congestion for commuters traveling towards Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of the Sultanate.

The floods, which submerged sections of the highway, resulted in traffic jams.

The heavy rain also triggered flash floods in several areas across the Brunei-Muara and Tutong districts, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

Brunei, located in the northern part of Borneo Island, is experiencing the first half of the northeast monsoon season, which is typically associated with unstable weather patterns, according to Brunei's Meteorological Department.

