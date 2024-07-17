Heavy rain watch issued across South Korea's metropolitan area

Seoul, July 17 A heavy rain watch was issued across South Korea's metropolitan area, which was battered by downpours overnight, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Heavy rain watches and warnings were issued in the capital Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and many parts of their surrounding Gyeonggi province, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 300 mm of downpour pounded the inter-Korean border city of Paju between midnight and 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).

The accumulated precipitation in Yeoncheon and Yangju counties of Gyeonggi province, and Nowon and Seongbuk districts of Seoul ranged from 113.5 mm to 166.5 mm for 10 hours from midnight.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) sent emergency text messages warning of heavy rain in the greater Seoul area.

The warning message is issued when the precipitation exceeds 50 mm per hour and 90 mm in three hours or when the rainfall surpasses 72 mm per hour.

The KMA forecast that 60 to 120 mm of rain would hit the Seoul metropolitan area through Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor