Heavy Rains Creates Havoc in Pakistan 37 Lives Lost, 18 Children Among Victims

Heavy rains have caused heavy damage in Pakistan in the last 48 hours. So far, 37 people have died in the rain-related incidents in Pakistan. This includes 18 children. According to information received, houses collapsed due to rain and landslides occurred in many places across Pakistan. Many roads in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province remain closed.

More than 25 people, mostly children, have died in rain-related incidents since Thursday night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, officials said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that people affected by the rains will be adequately compensated for the damage.

At least five people died after floods hit the coastal city of Gwadar in southwestern Balochistan province. Heavy rains in Gwadar in the last two days disrupted normal life and rendered hundreds of people homeless. Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority also reported casualties and damage in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with five people killed in the area. Emergency aid and heavy machinery have been dispatched to the area to clear debris blocking the highway.