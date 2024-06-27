Heavy rains kills two, injures 20 in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 27 : At least two people were killed, and 20 sustained injuries due to heavy rains in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in its report, revealed that the rain-related incidents claimed lives in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

One of the injured persons is critical, the PDMA said, according to ARY News.

Following heavy rains, an emergency was declared in the hospitals in the area, to treat the injured people.

Maximum areas in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan were without electricity due to the collapse of several electricity poles.

According to the PDMA report, the Pakistan Army, FC, and PDMA have initiated a rescue effort in the affected regions, and people have been relocated to safer locations.

A weather forecast earlier predicted rain was expected with wind/thunderstorms in Balochistan's Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob, and Barkhan districts.

With sewer manholes not intended for proper rainwater drainage, several regions across Pakistan continue to face the wrath of torrential rains, resulting in loss of lives and, at times, clogged roads, flooding of fields, and excessive traffic jams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor