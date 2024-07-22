Heavy security in Uganda ahead of planned protest in Kampala

Kampala, July 22 Ugandan security agencies have had heavy deployment ahead of an anti-corruption protest in the capital city of Kampala, a police spokesperson said here Monday.

Luke Owoyesigire, deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, told Xinhua by telephone that various security agencies had already deployed their personnel as a precautionary move.

"They (security officers) are already around. They will be around today, tomorrow, and throughout the week," Owoyesigire said.

The spokesperson said different groups had engaged in continuous mobilization on social media calling upon people to join in the Tuesday march, which the police decided to stop, saying it would attract criminal activities.

"People have other intentions of destabilizing public peace," Owoyesigire said, before confirming that a message had been sent out to various sector commanders to deploy in their areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the police, mass occupation of streets would likely result in "significant traffic congestion, disruption of trade, and disturbances to public order."

The commanders were ordered to "utilise intelligence, be firm and professional." They were also ordered to be vigilant, not to allow destruction of property or abuse to human lives.

The President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, in a live televised address Saturday to the nation, accused the opposition of working with foreign elements to cause chaos in the country through riots, illegal demonstrations and inconsiderate processions.

"These people are unfair and inconsiderate, and they should check themselves, or we will have no alternative but to check them," Museveni said.

