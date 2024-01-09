Heavy snow advisory issued across Seoul

Seoul, Jan 9 Snow began blanketing parts of South Korea on Tuesday, with up to 3 cmof snow per hour forecast to hit the greater Seoul area during the evening rush hour, the state weather agency said.

A heavy snow advisory was issued across the greater Seoul area as of 9 a.m., with up to 10 cm of snow expected to accumulate in the region, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The advisory is given when the snowfall is expected to reach 5 cm or more within 24 hours.

As of 10 a.m., the Interior Ministry had upgraded its snow alert level to "caution" from "interest".

During the evening rush hour, snow of 1 to 3 cm per hour is expected to pile up across the capital, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) , warning of caution against heavy snowfall at times.

Morning lows were around minus 7 to 0 degrees Celsius, and the daily highs are forecast to range from 1 to 10 degrees.

As the snow cloud belt that developed over the Yellow Sea moves inland, more regions will be under the influence of snow, and it will rain or snow in most parts of the country by the afternoon, the KMA said.

Rain or snow will continue into the night for most of the greater Seoul area and continue falling until Wednesday morning in the southern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi province and the southwestern Jeolla provinces, including Gwangju.

