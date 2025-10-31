Hegseth voices 'serious' concerns over Beijing's activities in South China Sea, around Taiwan

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 31 US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed "serious" concerns over China's activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan and toward its regional allies during his first in-person talks with his Chinese counterpart in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the Pentagon said.

During the meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun on the margins of a security forum, Hegseth also reiterated that the United States does not seek conflict but will "stoutly" safeguard its interests in the Indo-Pacific, a region that he has called America's "priority' theatre.

They met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, a day after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a temporary trade truce during their talks in South Korea, and Trump unveiled a surprise directive to begin nuclear weapons testing.

"Secretary Hegseth highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasised serious US concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan, and towards US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon said in a readout.

"Secretary Hegseth underscored that while the United States does not seek conflict, it will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."

During a press availability later in the day, Hegseth described his meeting with Dong as "constructive" and "candid", Yonhap news agency reported.

"I think it's important military to military that we have that relationship, and the tone was set at the top, and President Trump has engaged and has a great relationship with Chairman Xi (Jinping), and Adm. Dong and I believe that we should have the same," he said.

"So did we agree on everything? No. Did we disagree on some things? Sure. But that kind of constructive conversation, I think, leads to better outcomes."

On Taiwan, he said he told Dong that the US position on Taiwan remains "unchanged."

In September, Hegseth and Dong had their first call, during which the Pentagon chief said the US does not seek conflict with China nor is it pursuing regime change or the strangulation of China, while stressing that the US has "vital" interests in the Asia-Pacific and will "resolutely" protect them.

During Wednesday's meeting with new Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo, Hegseth described the regional security threats as "severe" and "urgent," as he pointed to China's "unprecedented" military buildup and its "aggressive" military actions.

At a defence forum in Singapore in May, Hegseth cast China as posing a "real" and "potentially imminent" threat, urging allies in Asia to bolster their defence spending.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor