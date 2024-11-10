Heightened alert issued as heavy rain hits Japan's Okinawa

Tokyo, Nov 10 Japan's weather agency on Sunday urged Okinawa residents to be on high alert for mudslides and other disasters as torrential rains are drenching the country's southernmost prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said atmospheric conditions are very unstable in Okinawa on Sunday due to moist air flowing in, with rain clouds developing in the northern part of the main island of Okinawa.

Data showed that about 110 mm of rain likely fell in the hour through 8:30 a.m. local time in some parts of Okinawa, including areas near the western and eastern parts of Nago City, reports Xinhua news agency.

Localised downpours with thunder are possible in Okinawa Prefecture through Sunday evening, while the Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture could also be hit by heavy rain, according to the JMA.

The ground may remain saturated in some areas after bands of heavy rain clouds formed over Okinawa and Amami on Saturday, bringing record downpours and causing mudslides and flooding.

Weather officials urged caution against mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor