Helen Flanagan's luxury Bali holiday with kids turned into disaster

Los Angeles, Jan 7 Actress Helen Flanagan left fans with mixed emotions after she shared that her luxury holiday in Bali turned out to be a complete nightmare.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star took her three children away to the exotic location to spend quality time together in the New Year. Helen spent Christmas alone as her children were with their dad, Scott Sinclair, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, the holiday was far from relaxing as not only did she end up with a burnt body, but thieving monkeys stole her designer sunglasses and her daughter Delilah's Nintendo Switch.

Taking to social media, the star, 33, wrote: "The mum around the pool with the loud kids”.

The actress added: "A monkey took my mui mui sunglasses and Delilah's Nintendo switch. And I've burnt my b****, too busy making sure the kids had cream on them.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, she appeared to see the funny side of things as she posted alongside her message a series of laughing emojis.

Helen's former ‘Coronation Street’ co-star Brooke Vincent, who played her younger sister in the soap, also saw the funny side of Helen's disastrous trip as she wrote: "No the caption, the chaos. I can imagine (laughing face)."

But fans appeared to be more concerned as one person commented: "Don't 4get ur aftersun! " while another questioned: "Have you burnt the girls?" But Helen has clearly not let the incidents ruin her trip as she continued to enjoy her holiday in Bali as she posted a number of snaps with her children, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

One picture showed the entire family smiling for the camera as they sat in a swing shaped as a bird's nest.

The actress captioned the post saying: "Just a happy bird mum with all her babies in her nest."

In another video, Helen added: "Love of my life" as she told her youngest daughter "I love you”.

