Helicopter carrying Iran's President Raisi involved in "hard landing"

Tehran [Iran], May 19 : The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in a "hard landing" on Sunday afternoon, The Jerusalem Post reported citing Iranian media.

The details of the incident remain unknown as of now, however, initial reports suggest that the accident involved the president's helicopter and foggy weather.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, emergency services were conducting searches to try and find the president's helicopter, but the foggy weather in the area was complicating search efforts.

The Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the representative of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist in East Azerbaijan, Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and the Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz, were reportedly in the helicopter with Raisi, as per The Jerusalem Post.

According to Iranian official media, the convoy consisted of three helicopters, two of which made a safe landing and one of which crashed.

This information was provided by the Deputy Coordinator of Civil Affairs for East Azerbaijan.

The accident comes hours after Raisi had met with Azerbaijani Elham Aliyev earlier on Sunday on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

Further details are awaited.

