Helicopter crash kills one, injures 12 in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 15 One person was killed with 12 others injured as a helicopter crashed in Firoz Koah, the provincial capital of west Afghanistan's Ghor province, on Wednesday, provincial government spokesperson Abdul Wahid Hamas said.

"The MI-17 model helicopter of the air force, which was busy in a rescue operation to recover bodies from a river in Firoz Koah city this morning, made an emergency landing due to technical problems," Hamas said, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added: "As a result, one on board was killed and 12 others were injured."

Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

