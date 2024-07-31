Hend Al Otaiba: UAE's participation in Paris Olympics includes significant historical legacy

Paris [France], July 31 (ANI/WAM): Hend Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, stated that the UAE's participation in the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris includes a significant historical legacy, reflecting the commitment of the UAE and its wise leadership to sports and fostering communication as well as cultural and youth-centered dialogues. It also highlights the UAE's keenness to participate in prestigious international events, which positively impact and leave a lasting impression, reinforcing the country's status as a prominent and distinct example across various fields.

Al Otaiba said: "Sport plays a pivotal role in enhancing relations between countries and throughout cultures. We are pleased to witness the increased development of the unique relationship between the UAE and the French Republic across all levels.Furthermore, we are closely following the participation of the UAE contingent to the Olympics Games at Paris 2024, and are pleased that the UAE embassy in France is actively facilitating the preparations for the Emirati delegation. We are also keen to support and make it a successful participation across multiple fields."

She also added: "The contribution of the UAE's police forces in securing the Olympic Games in Paris reflects the strength of bilateral relations and the deep-rooted and diverse partnerships between the two countries.''

"Furthermore, the inauguration of the UAE Olympic House is regarded as an excellent opportunity to discover the cultural and historical heritage of the UAE, especially with the arrival of thousands of visitors to the French capital throughout the event. The UAE Olympic House will be open daily to the public - free of charge - offering an inspiring and unique experience of the UAE, its traditions, and heritage, while demonstrating the noble principles established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

She affirmed that: "The UAE Embassy in Paris and all its teams are fully prepared to support all Emirati Olympians, by providing all necessary facilities and resources to ensure the success of their participation, and enable athletes to represent the UAE and Emirati sport with distinction." Her Excellency also stated: "There are several programs and activities accompanying the UAE's involvement in the Olympic Games at Paris 2024. We have a comprehensive agenda of activities linked to this participation, and we strive to make the most out of the occasion, aiming to create a positive impression of the UAE's presence, by celebrating our diverse culture and rich heritage." (ANI/WAM)

