Henley Passport Index 2024: Six Nations Share Top Spot, India Climbs Ranking

List of 2024 Henley Passport Index (HPI)is here and here are the name of countries with world's most powerful passport. . Traditionally dominated by Asian nations like Japan and Singapore, which held the title of having the world's most powerful passports for the last five years, 2024 marks an unprecedented scenario with six countries sharing the #1 spot.

European nations including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, along with Asian counterparts Japan and Singapore, have collectively claimed the top position on the list this year.

The Henley Passport Index (HPI), an initiative by the London-based firm Henley & Partners, assesses and ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without requiring a visa. These rankings rely on data provided by the International Air Transport Association.

Countries at the forefront of the list enable their citizens to travel to an impressive 194 countries worldwide without the need for a visa. Occupying the second position are Finland, Sweden, and South Korea, granting their citizens visa-free access to 193 countries. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands share the third spot, with their citizens enjoying visa-free entry to 192 destinations.

In 2024, there's positive news for Indians as the country has climbed from its previous rank of #84 to the 80th position. Indian passport holders now have visa-free access to 62 destinations.

Christian H. Kaelin, the chair of Henley & Partners and the creator of the HPI, emphasized in a statement that the global mobility gap between the top and bottom of the list has reached unprecedented levels. He stated that, “The average number of destinations travelers can access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024. However, the top-ranked countries now enjoy visa-free travel to a remarkable 166 more destinations than Afghanistan, which is at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.”