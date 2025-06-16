Here’s the grammatically correct and polished version of the headline: **Iran-Israel War: 'Missile Was Aimed at My Bedroom,' Says PM Netanyahu; Alleges Assassination Attempt by Iran**

As the battle between the two fiercely armed enemies enters its fourth day, Israel and Iran have launched a fresh round of attacks on each other. For the past three to four days, a fierce conflict has been ongoing between Israel and Iran. Both countries have been launching missiles and drones at each other. Amidst this escalating tension, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a serious allegation. Netanyahu claimed that Iran attempted to assassinate him. He stated that Iran targeted him directly by launching missiles that hit his bedroom. He further alleged that Iran had also made an attempt to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said, “Iran tried to kill me. The missiles they launched were aimed directly at my bedroom.” He added that Iran had also plotted to kill Donald Trump, calling it a shocking revelation. According to Netanyahu, Iran had a clear intention to eliminate Trump, describing him as Iran’s number one enemy and a decisive leader. Netanyahu asserted that no conspiracy is beyond Iran’s scope when it comes to weakening Trump. He also emphasized that Donald Trump had taken a firm stand to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear-armed, and because of that stance, he became a primary target for Iran.

Furthermore, Netanyahu declared that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

The Israel-Iran war will be a prominent topic of discussion at the summit that President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of Seven major economies are attending in Canada.

Since Israel started attacking Iran on Friday, at least 224 people have died, according to Iranian state media, with over 90% of the victims being civilians. At least 13 people have been assassinated by Iranian strikes in Israel, including nine in Bat Yam, the site of Iran's most deadly airstrike against Israel.