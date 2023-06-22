Here's what PM Modi gifted to US President Joe Biden

Washington DC [US], June 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted sandalwood box with 'das danam' to US President Joe Biden during his first state visit to the US on Wednesday (local time).

A master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan has handcrafted the special sandalwood box presented to US President Joe Biden.

The handcrafted delicate silver boxes contain symbolic - 'Das Danam' or the ten donations which denote the donations made on the occasion when a person becomes 'Drishta Sahasrachandro' or the one who has seen one thousand full moons when he completes the age of eighty years and eight months.

At this stage of life, the individual (who has seen one thousand full moons) is honoured and celebrated for the experience of human life. There is a custom of 'Das Danam' or donations of ten different kinds, which include - Gaudaan (cow), Bhudaan (land), Tildaan (sesame seeds), Hiranyadaan (gold), Ajyadaan (ghee or clarified butter), Dhaanyadaan (food grains), Vastradaan (clothes), Guddaan (jaggery), Raupyadaan (silver) and Lavandaan (salt), during Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam celebrations.

On this occasion, a special gift which symbolises following rituals has been presented as a special gesture by the Prime Minister to President Biden.

The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

The box contains a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity who is worshipped first among all gods and is considered the destroyer of obstacles. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The box also contains a diya (oil lamp) that has been handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata. Also, it holds a sacred space in every Hindu household. Along with that, the copper plate, also called as tamper-Patra, has been sourced from Uttar Pradesh and a Shloka has been inscribed on it.

The exquisite silver boxes gifted by PM Modi to US President contain ten donations which denote the donations made on the occasion.

Furthermore, the silver box also contains Til or white sesame seeds sourced from Tamil Nadu, offered for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds).

The box also includes a 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin which is handcrafted in Rajasthan and is offered as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold).

A delicately handcrafted silver coconut was also included in the box. It was made by the skilled artisans of West Bengal and is offered in place of a Cow for Gaudaan (donation of cow).

A fragrant piece of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka is offered in place of land for Bhudaan (donation of land).

The box also contains ghee or clarified butter sourced from Punjab is offered for Ajyadaan (donation of clarified butter).

A handwoven textured tussar silk cloth sourced from Jharkhand is offered for Vastradaan (donation of cloth).

Long-grained rice sourced from Uttarakhand is offered for Dhaanyadaan (donation of food grains).

Gud or Jaggery sourced from Maharashtra is offered for Guddaan (donation of jaggery).

The 99.5 percent pure and hallmarked silver coin has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans and is offered as Raupyadaan (donation of silver).

Lavan or salt from Gujarat is offered for Lavandaan (donation of salt).

Moreover, PM Modi gifted a copy of the first edition print of this book, 'The Ten Principal Upanishads' published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow to US President Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor