Heritage foundation of USA participates in first BJYM-KAS India Dialogue in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 21 : The Heritage foundation, USA participated in the First BJYM-KAS India Dialogue which was successfully organised on Tuesday and discussed contemporary topics of three different continents. The BJYM-KAS India Dialogue is a unique initiative of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (the youth wing of the BJP and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung a German political think tank.

The event saw conservative or right of the centre voices from three different continents hold a vibrant & open discussion to understand each other's perspective.

According to the statement, BJP Foreign Policy Department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Shamika Ravi joined the discussion along with several dignitaries from Germany.

BJYM-KAS India Dialogue is a unique initiative to bring together select thought leaders, young politicians, academicians, activists and media on the right of the centre spectrum from the different continents to discuss contemporary topics. Various issues like policies of BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nationalism, Wokeism, tech-disruptions & economy were discussed.

Taking to X, National Vice-President BJYM, Abhinav Prakash said, "BJP Foreign Policy Department in-charge Shri @vijai63 and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Dr @ShamikaRavi graced the occasion along with several dignitaries from Germany. Special thanks to BJYM National President Shri @Tejasvi_Surya for his constant support and encouragement to such engagements. Thanks to the participants for active participation in the discussions."

"BJYM-KAS India Dialogue is a unique initiative of BJYM & Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung to bring together select thought leaders, young politicians, academicians, activists and media on the right of the centre spectrum from the different continents to discuss contemporary topics. Various issues like policies of BJP under Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi , nationalism, Wokeism, tech-disruptions & economy were discussed," he added.

Shobhit mathur, Co-Founder, Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University who also participated in the discussion posted on X "'Conservative' politics is on the rise globally, while academic spaces are increasingly 'Liberal/Progressive'. However the definition of 'Conservative' varies on economic, social, environmental, immigration etc issues. Glad to be a part of a fascinating discussion on this."

