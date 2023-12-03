‘Hero toh aate jaate rehte hain,’ says Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Dec 3 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming comedy drama ‘Dunki’, shared his excitement at being a part of Rajkumar Hirani's movie. He also called films a director's medium.

‘Dunki’ is based on illegal immigration technique named ‘Donkey Flight’, starring SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

During a recent ‘Ask SRK’ session on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote: “#AskSrk sorry sir but I am more excited for dunki. Not because of you but because of Rajkumar hirani.”

Replying to the same, SRK said: “And that’s the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a directors medium….hero toh aate jaate rehte hain! #Dunki”.

Another fan asked: “Sir since the film is set in Punjab. What are your favourite Punjabi dishes?”

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor said: “I eat Paranthas…in plural!! And also chola bhatura my favourite.”

One user asked: “Sir aapko dilli ki yaad aati hai kya? Apne bachpan ke baare mein bataiye na?”

SRK replied: “Main toh Abhi bhi Bachaa hoon. Had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot.”

On whether he is the GOAT or a SHER, SRK replied: “Right now Dunki!!!”

‘Dunki’, helmed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

It is set to arrive in cinemas on December 21.

