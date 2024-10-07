Hezbollah attacks Israel's city of Haifa

Beirut, Oct 7 Lebanon's Hezbollah on Monday attacked the northern Israeli city of Haifa with a large salvo of rockets, the armed group said in a statement.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant and honourable resistance, and in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli invasion of cities, villages, and civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed on Monday noon north of the city of Haifa with a large rocket salvo," said the statement.

"The Islamic Resistance fighters also bombed Nimra base and Karmiel settlement with rocket salvos," it added.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua news agency that Israel carried out 30 airstrikes on towns, villages, and open areas in southern Lebanon during the morning and dawn hours on Monday.

They added, "28 airstrikes were also recorded on the city of Baalbek and its surroundings in eastern Lebanon, while Israeli artillery fired about 200 shells on more than 34 border villages and towns in southern Lebanon."

"One airstrike targeted a house in the town of Srifa, located in the western sector of southern Lebanon, killing four citizens, including a member of the Lebanese army," the sources said.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has conducted intensive attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

