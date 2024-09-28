Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israel Strikes On Beirut, Says IDF

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike on Lebanon's Beirut, said Israel Defense Forces

(IDF) on Saturday, September 28. AFP, quoting a source close to Hezbollah, reported that communication with Nasrallah had been lost since Friday night.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. The Israeli airstrikes killed hundreds of people to targeted Hezbollah sites in eastern and southern Lebanon. Israeli military bombarded Beirut overnight, which demolished several residential buildings.

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The airstrike by Israel occurred just hours after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching rockets into northern Israel. One such attack targeted the kibbutz Kabri using Fadi-1 rockets, which Hezbollah stated was in defence of Lebanon against Israeli "barbaric" aggression.

Also Read | Benjamin Netanyahu Displays Two Maps at UNGA; Palestine Absent From Both (Watch Video).

Nasrallah, who holds immense power in Lebanon, particularly among his Shiite supporters, is widely seen as the only figure capable of waging war or brokering peace. Nasrallah's daughter Zainab was killed in one of the airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, Israel's Channel 12 reported, however, there has been no confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese media.