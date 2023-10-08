Hezbollah claims responsibility for mortar fire at Israel from Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Terrorist organisation Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the mortar fire that Lebanon launched at northern Israel earlier on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

The terror outfit claimed that it attacked three Israeli military facilities in the contentious Mount Dov region.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that it responded with artillery strikes but did not disclose the extent of damage inflicted.

Significantly, the projectiles landed in the contested Mount Dov region on the Lebanon border.

The IDF said it carried out a drone strike against "Hezbollah infrastructure" in the area. According to a military source, the site was a tent the terror group set up on Israeli territory months ago.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

"The IDF has been taking preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians," the military said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

So far, more than 300 people have been killed on the Israeli side, with the number of injured victims in the Hamas terror attacks reaching 1,864, the Times of Israel reported, citing the country's health ministry.

Hamas terrorists, who infiltrated Israel from Gaza on Saturday morning, unleashing a surprise and unprecedented ground assault on civilians, were still being sought by Israeli security authorities in southern Israel villages.

An undetermined number of terrorists have been captured or killed by security forces and others while some managed to sneak back into Gaza with hostages, including women, children, and senior citizens, according to reports.

Israel launched 'Operation Swords of Iron', striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, in an operation that started on Saturday, Israel's Security Forces neutralised 10 terrorists and regained control of the Sderot Police Station that was overrun by Hamas terrorists yesterday, as per Israeli media reports.

Amir Cohen, the commander of the Border Police, applauded the Israeli Security Forces for regaining control of the Sderot police station early on Saturday morning and said that, including Border Police anti-terror forces and military troops, they "acted throughout the last day with great courage and determination," the Times of Israel reported.

"We are in a difficult time but now we raise our heads and continue to act with determination and... strength against any threat to provide security to the citizens," he said.

"Full control was achieved and our forces neutralized about 10 armed terrorists in the station," the police added in a statement.

Notably, Sderot Police Station is situated on the Israeli border with Gaza.

Earlier, some graphic videos showed bodies strewn on the streets of the southern city of Sderot after the attack by Palestinian militants.

Cars were riddled with bullets and lit on fire.

