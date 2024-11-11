Hezbollah clashes with Israeli forces infiltrating border points in Lebanon

Beirut, Nov 11 Hezbollah fighters clashed with Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate several border points in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese security sources and Hezbollah.

The security sources, who spoke anonymously, said Israeli infantry forces, accompanied by several Merkava tanks, managed to infiltrate along the line extending from the occupied Shebaa Farms in the east to the village of Ainata in the west, Xinhua news agency reported.

They added that Israeli forces advanced to the vicinity of Shebaa town's hospital, about 2 kilometres from the border, under the cover of heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes.

In addition, an Israeli army engineering unit, backed by armored vehicles, infiltrated the southeastern village of al-Wazzani and blew up 10 houses, the sources noted.

In the eastern sector, an Israeli engineering unit infiltrated about 500 metres into the east entrance of Kafr Kila town and bulldozed several houses, while in the central sector, an Israeli armored force attempted to push deeper toward the city of Bint Jbeil.

According to the sources, the infiltrating Israeli forces were then ambushed and shelled, forcing them to retreat behind the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon and Israel.

Violent clashes involving various weapons erupted between the two parties, they said.

For its part, Hezbollah confirmed in a series of statements that its members fought to thwart the Israeli infiltration attempts at all points with rocket barrages and drones, claiming to have inflicted casualties.

The group said it struck Israeli forces and targets in Aitaroun, the occupied Khirbet Al-Manara, Qab'a Heights, Kafr Kila, and more.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an intensive air campaign on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation against Hezbollah forces across its northern border into Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor