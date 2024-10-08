Hezbollah fired five rockets at Israel from Lebanon: Army

Jerusalem, Oct 8 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon fired about five rockets at Israel, setting off sirens around Tel Aviv but causing no casualties, according to Israeli authorities. Local residents reported hearing explosions in the sky over Israel.

The Israeli military on Monday stated that "approximately five projectiles" were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, around 100 km from the border. Several rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

Eli Bin, director-general of Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation, reported that no injuries have been confirmed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that it carried out "a missile attack on the Glilot base of the (Israeli) Military Intelligence Unit 8200 located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv" on Monday. "The Islamic Resistance will remain ready to defend Lebanon and its people," the military group said.

Throughout Monday, central Israel was targeted three times by rocket and missile barrages from the Gaza Strip, Yemen, and Lebanon. In addition, two drones were launched at Rishon LeZion, a city south of Tel Aviv, from Iraq earlier in the morning. The Israeli military reported that Hezbollah fired a total of 190 rockets throughout Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli warplanes conducted extensive airstrikes in Lebanon, the Beqaa area, and Beirut. According to the Israeli military, over 120 Hezbollah targets were struck, including infrastructure sites, launchers, command and control centres, and a weapons storage facility.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has conducted intensive attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah, fueling concerns of a wider regional conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

