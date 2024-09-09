Hezbollah, Islamic Group attack military sites in Israel

Beirut, Sep 9 Hezbollah and the Islamic Group on Monday launched attacks on several military sites in northern Israel using Katyusha rockets and drones.

Hezbollah said in separate statements that its fighters had launched squadrons of suicide drones at the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Egoz Unit 621 in the Shraga barracks north of Acre.

The Lebanese armed group also announced that it had targeted Ma'ayan Baruch, a moshav in northern Israel, with rockets and fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli warplane, forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Islamic Group announced that its military wing, the Fajr Forces, launched a missile barrage on Monday morning targeting the Israeli settlement of Beit Hillel and the city of Kiryat Shmona.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes and drones on Monday conducted seven airstrikes on five border villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

An airstrike injured six civilians in the village of Khirbet Selm, while another airstrike injured four people in the municipality of Hanine.

The military sources said the Lebanese army had monitored the launch of several drones and about 30 surface-to-surface missiles from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, some of which were intercepted by Israeli Iron Dome missiles.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah towards Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

--IANS

