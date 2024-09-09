Hezbollah, Israeli forces exchange fire in border area

Beirut, Sep 9 Hezbollah has targeted several military sites in northern Israel and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, prompting the Israeli army to respond with airstrikes that injured three civilians, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

Hezbollah on Sunday claimed responsibility in statements, saying their fighters launched a drone attack on al-Zaoura in the Golan Heights, targeting Iron Dome platforms and Israeli military positions in retaliation for attacks on southern villages in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group also said they conducted a drone strike on the Israeli naval site of Ras al-Naqoura following an alleged attack in the Lebanese village of Froun along the border on Saturday, which reportedly killed three civil defence members.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes and drones carried out five airstrikes targeting villages and towns in the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon. One strike on Khirbet Selm resulted in minor injuries to three civilians.

The sources also reported that the Lebanese army had observed the launch of approximately 30 surface-to-surface missiles and several drones from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border have escalated since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack the previous day. Israel retaliated with heavy artillery fire toward southern Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor