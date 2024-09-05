Hezbollah launches 30 rockets at Northern Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that about 30 rocket launches were detected that crossed from the territory of Lebanon into Israel. Some of them were intercepted and some fell in open areas.

Firefighters are now working to put out a fire that broke out in the Kfar Blum area following caused by one of the rockets.

There were no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

