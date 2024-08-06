Hezbollah launches suicide drones at northern Israeli sites

Beirut, Aug 6 Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah has announced that it launched drones on military targets in northern Israel on Tuesday.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it launched an air attack "with a squadron of suicide drones that targeted the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the headquarters of the Egoz Unit 621 in the Shraga barracks north of occupied Acre."

A suicide drone also known as loitering munition, or exploding drone, is a kind of aerial weapon with a built-in warhead that is typically designed to loiter around a target area until a target is located, then attack the target by crashing into it.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army escalated following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Hezbollah senior military commander Fouad Shokor and seven civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

