"Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's death justice for victims": US President Biden

Washington DC [US], September 29 : US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke about Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah and said they were responsible for killing Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians over several decades. He also said that Nasrallah's death "is a measure of justice for his many victims."

In a statement, Biden said, "Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians."

The statement further said, "The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas's massacre on October 7, 2023. Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a "northern front" against Israel."

Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Israel's right to self-defence against threats from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other groups backed by Iran.

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups. Just yesterday, I directed my Secretary of Defense to further enhance the defence posture of US military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war," Biden said.

Biden also reiterated the administration's commitment to resolving the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic efforts. He said, "Ultimately, our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means. In Gaza, we have been pursuing a deal backed by the UN Security Council for a ceasefire and the release of hostages."

He added, "In Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would return people safely to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon. It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability."

A day before, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut.

In a statement, IDF said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world."

The IDF said that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki, was also killed, along with other commanders, The Times of Israel reported.

Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh, on Friday. The headquarters is underground, beneath residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, according to the IDF.

"The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the Israeli military said.

