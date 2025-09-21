Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Beirut, Sep 21 A Hezbollah member has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a civilian car in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials and security sources.

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported on Saturday (local time) that an Israeli drone targeted a car on the Khardali-Marjayoun road in the eastern sector of Lebanon's southern border area, killing a person from the village of Kafr Kila, reports Xinhua news agency.

A source in Lebanese army intelligence told Xinhua that the victim was a Hezbollah activist named Hassan Shahrour.

Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, has been in effect, ending clashes that erupted between the two sides in the wake of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at removing Hezbollah "threats," while maintaining its forces at five key positions along the Lebanese border area.

Earlier, on September 18, the Israeli army carried out several airstrikes across southern Lebanon, targeting villages including Mays el Jabal, Dibbine, and Kfar Tebnit. The attacks were carried out on Hezbollah infrastructure in response to its attempts to rebuild activities in the region.

During this, two members of the militant group Hezbollah were killed and 11 others injured in two separate Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

An intelligence source in the Lebanese army told Xinhua that "the two killed in the Tebnine and Ansar strikes were Hezbollah members -- one named Hussein Hassan Ramadan and the other Ammar Hayel Qsaybani."

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam criticised Israel's actions, questioning its commitment to Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire. He called on the international community, particularly sponsors of the ceasefire, to pressure Israel to halt aggressions, withdraw from occupied territories, and release detainees.

