Hezbollah official killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese village

Beirut, June 1 A Hezbollah official was killed, and another member injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a motorcycle in the village of Yaroun in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Friday that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle with two air-to-surface missiles in Yaroun, killing a local Hezbollah official, whose name is Sheikh Abbas Busi.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese military sources said they launched several drones and more than 100 surface-to-surface missiles toward the Israeli side, some of which were intercepted by Israeli Iron Dome missiles.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 499 people on the Lebanese side, including 318 Hezbollah members and 92 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

