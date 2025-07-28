Hezbollah Radwan force leader Muhammad Haider Aboud, artillery commander both eliminated in Lebanon airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): On Saturday, an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Haider Aboud, who served as head of battalion operations in Hezbollah's "Radwan" force, which is responsible for conducting terrorist attacks against Israel. Also killed in the attack was a Radwan force artillery operator in the Debaal area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists were engaged in attempts to restore the terrorist infrastructure of the Radwan force and promoted terrorist plots against IDF (Israel Defence Forces) forces and the State of Israel.

"The terrorists' actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

