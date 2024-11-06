Hezbollah rockets strike Israel, hit airport

Jerusalem/Beirut, Nov 6 About 10 rockets were launched Wednesday by Hezbollah in Lebanon on central and northern Israel, with one rocket striking Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israeli officials said.

Residents reported hearing explosions in the Tel Aviv area.

Sirens warning of rocket attacks sounded in roughly 150 cities and communities across central Israel, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and northern Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Israel's financial hub, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli police confirmed that a rocket hit Ben Gurion Airport. A photo circulating on social media showed damage to an empty parking lot at the airport area. In Ra'anana, a suburb of Tel Aviv, another rocket struck an empty car in a parking lot.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack targeted the Tserfin base near the airport.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their brave and honorable resistance, and defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted ... the Tserfin base which contains military training colleges near Ben Gurion Airport, south of Tel Aviv, with a salvo of qualitative missiles," said the statement.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

