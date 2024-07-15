Hezbollah targets Israeli military division in response to attacks in Lebanon

Beirut, July 15 Hezbollah attacked a new Israeli division with assault drones in Illit in response to Israel's attacks on Lebanon's southern villages.

"In response to the Israeli enemy's attacks ... the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of assault drones on the headquarters Command of the newly created 91st Division in Illit, targeting the places where its officers and soldiers reside, achieving confirmed casualties," the party said on Sunday in a statement.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that "Lebanese army positions monitored the launching of about 30 surface-to-surface missiles from Lebanon to Israel, and Israeli Iron Dome intercepted some of them".

They added that during the past 24 hours, Israeli drones and warplanes launched nine air strikes on six towns and villages in the eastern part of southern Lebanon, including a raid carried out by a drone that fired two air-to-surface missiles at a car in south Lebanon, injuring its driver, a Hezbollah member, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

According to the sources, Israeli artillery also bombed with 20 shells the Marjayoun power station in southern Lebanon, which supplies about 60 border towns and villages in the Marjayoun and Hasbaya districts and 11 drinking water pumping stations, all of which have been deprived of electrical current for an indefinite period.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

